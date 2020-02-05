Police Set To Arraign Suspected Abuja Bank Robbers
Published: February 05, 2020
A statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Anjuguri Manzah, on Tuesday, confirmed that the command’s legal department has reviewed the casefile and filed appropriate charges before the court against the arrested suspects. He said the case has been assigned to High Court 22, Wuse Zone 2; and the suspects would be arraigned on February 14.
“The Command wishes to reaffirm its commitment to the protection of lives and property, and the observation of professional standards in the discharge of its duties,” Manzah added.
