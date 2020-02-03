Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio To Feature Banji Akintoye This Tuesday

Published:

Share This

Renowned historian and the leader of the Yoruba race, Professor Banji Akintoye is scheduled to feature on this Tuesday’s edition of popular magazine radio programme, Parrot Xtra Hour On Radio which runs on King 103.9 FM, Premier Hotel, Ibadan, the capital city of Oyo State.In a statement on Monday morning, the executive producer of the programme, Olayinka Agboola who is also the publisher of Parrot Xtra Magazine and PMParrong.comconfirm that the enigmatic scholar will be available to answer questions from both interviewers in the studio and members of the public.Said Agboola “this week’s edition of ‘Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio’ will be different because we are bringing in Professor Akintoye just when our people need to hear him speak especially on the security situation in the country.For Pastor Enoch Adeboye of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) to have carried a placard last Sunday on this same security issue, all of us should know that we all have a serious challenge on hand and we need our elders to speak out and up”.Professor Akintoye who became the leader of the Yorubas on August 22, 2019 will be on, live between 11am and 12 noon this Tuesday.Parrot Xtra Hour on Radio hit the airwaves on January 7, 2020 and has since hosted the likes of Professor Dawud Shangodoyin, the Commissioner for Establishment and Training in Oyo State, Arc Muyiwa Ige, son of late Chief Bola Ige, Dr Wasiu Olatubosun, Oyo State’s Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism.