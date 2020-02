Published:

This is to inform all our friends and well wishers that the remaining abducted Seminarian has been Found dead.Thank you very much for your prayerful support. Let us keep praying for Nigeria in Great Distress. Please let us remain faithful in the Risen Lord.May the soul of our Brother Nnadi Michael and the souls of all the faithful departed rest in peace with the Lord. Amen.Rev. Fr. Dr. Joel Usman.Registrar.Good Shepherd Major Seminary, Kaduna, Nigeria.