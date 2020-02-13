One Dies As Fire Guts Lagos Buildings, RRS Headquarters

Published:

The Rapid Response Squad (RRS) unit of the Nigerian Police Force headquartered at the Lagos State secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, witnessed a fire outbreak yesterday morning. The fire began when one of the power distribution boxes in the RRS premises caught fire.A tweet by the RRS said officers immediately put out the fire before the arrival of firemen from Lagos State Fire Service. “Efforts are in progress to detect and fix the fault. No police officer was hurt,” the tweet read.“The distribution box located on the first floor of RRS headquarter’s one-storey building caught fire at about 11:30a.m. Officers of the Lagos State Fire Services also assisted in putting out the fire and ensured that the building was safe to continue daily activities. Efforts are in progress to detect and fix the electrical fault.”Meanwhile, the Speaker of the Lagos House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, on Wednesday, told traders in the state to have a central power system to prevent incessant fire outbreaks at markets in the state. Obasa said this when members of the Lagos State chapter of the Market Leaders and Traders Association of Nigeria paid him a courtesy visit.Obasa’s media aide, Tolani Abati, said in a statement that the speaker said having a common source of power supply was better than owning generating sets individually, which is one of the causes of incessant fire outbreak at markets in the state.