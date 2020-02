Published:

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu earlier today (Tuesday) was at the Brick House, Government House Port Harcourt to pay his condolences to his Rivers State Counterpart, Governor Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on the death of his uncle, Late Chief Charles Wike.Governor Ikpeazu told his host that he came to commiserate with him on behalf of the Government and People of Abia State. He prayed God to console the Wike family on their loss.Responding, Governor Wike expressed delight at the visit and thanked Governor Ikpeazu and the people of Abia State for their show of love and brotherhood to his family at this difficult momen