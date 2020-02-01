Okada ,Keke Ban Begins In Lagos Today As Riders Protest

Published:

Commercial motorcycle operators also know as Okada riders, yesterday took to the streets of Ikeja Lagos and environs to protest against the plan to ban their operations in six local government areas of the state. The state government had on Tuesday said from today, operation of commercial motorcycles would be outlawed in the aforementioned areas and bridges.Those affected by the ban include Gokada, Max.ng, Opay, and Oride. Members of the group staged a peaceful protest from Oregun road to the government secretariat in Alausa Ikeja. The protesters bearing various placards urged the state government to reconsider the plan to outlaw their operation.They said rather, the government should regulate their services, saying the business is their only means of survival. The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, announced earlier this week that the government would enforce the ban on motorcycles and tricycles in the six local government areas, as well as major highways and bridges from today, February 1, 2020. He explained that the decision was taken after a robust assessment of the debate on the rate of accidents in Lagos, saying security and safety of the lives of the residents were paramount. He also warned that all offenders and violators would be dealt with by the laws of the state.