Obaseki Hosts Goodluck Jonathan,Accuses Oshiomhole Of Impunity

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, on Sunday accused his predecessor and the current National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, of acting with impunity for not informing the state government of his visit to the state. Speaking on Saturday’s airport incident, when he played host to former President Goodluck Jonathan who paid him a private visit, Obaseki insisted that Oshiomhole should have informed the state government of his visit to the state as courtesy demand.“The former President is just extending the courtesy; as the president, someone who has served the country in the highest level and you heard what he said. “There is a courtesy when you are going to visit a state; you want to inform the person in charge of the state that you are coming and when you have time during a visit, you can now pay him a courtesy call.“Unlike the unfortunate incident, we have been having in Edo State. It is really sad where somebody who had been the governor of a state is visiting the state and does not realize that courtesy demands that he should inform the governor or the governor’s apparatus of his visit and the chief executive in charge of his security when he is in the state,” he said.According to him, it is unfortunate that people who should know better decided to behave the way they did or break protocol with impunity and other sense of lawlessness. In a chat with newsmen, fomer President Jonathan commended Governor Obaseki for making Edo people very happy, adding that Edo people are pleased with Obaseki.When contacted, the spokesman for Oshiomhole, Simon Ebegbulem declined comment, saying he has been instructed not to respond to Obaseki’s comment. It will be recalled that Oshiomhole, who was in Benin on Saturday to attend the burial ceremony of late Cecilia Agbonyinma, the mother of Hon Ehiozuwa Agbonyinma, was booed by some hoodlums at the Benin Airport.The APC chieftain was, however, saved by security personnel who barred the thugs from getting close to his convoy. The road leading to Oshiomhole’s residence was also barricaded with two trucks allegedly by the hoodlums, as one of the trucks was later set ablaze. It was gathered that the barricade was to prevent any political meetings from holding at Oshiomhole’s residence. But security was later beefed up around Oshiomhole’s house to forestall any attack.