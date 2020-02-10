Nude Video:Popular Nollywood Actress Vows To Sue Ex Boyfriend

In her reaction posted on her Instagram page late Saturday night, Maryam confirmed that one Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, who allegedly leaked the video was her ex-lover. Deezell has denied the allegation.
She added that same former boyfriend had severally threatened to blackmail her by leaking her nude video if she didn’t give him an undisclosed amount of money.
While confirming that the leaked video was three-year-old, she said, “it is true that Deezell was my Ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing.”
