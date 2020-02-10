Nude Video:Popular Nollywood Actress Vows To Sue Ex Boyfriend

Published:

Share This

Famous Kannywood actress, Maryam Booth, has reacted to her leaked nude video which made her trend on social media, especially Twitter days ago. In the two seconds leaked video, the 26 years old celebrity alleged that she was recorded by her estranged boyfriend.In her reaction posted on her Instagram page late Saturday night, Maryam confirmed that one Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, who allegedly leaked the video was her ex-lover. Deezell has denied the allegation.She added that same former boyfriend had severally threatened to blackmail her by leaking her nude video if she didn’t give him an undisclosed amount of money.While confirming that the leaked video was three-year-old, she said, “it is true that Deezell was my Ex who then sneakily recorded me while I was changing.”