NSCDC Arrests Fake Doctor Over Death Of 3 Year Old Girl

The NSCDC Commandant, Mahmoud Gidado Fari, who paraded the suspect in Lafia yesterday, said he was arrested following complaints from the father of late Hauwa.
“We have arrested the fake medical doctor. We are charging him to court for culpable homicide because he illegally administered blood on an innocent girl of three years old which resulted in her sudden death,” he said.
He said the suspect was arrested on January 31 at Sarkin Pawa Street in Lafia where he ran an unregistered chemist and has been practicing medicine for over two years without a medical certificate. The suspect told journalists that he was a student of the College of Health Technology, Gboko in Benue State and that he has been treating people successfully and had not experienced any complicated case like that of the deceased. He pleaded for forgiveness from the state government and NSCDC.
Categories: Crime
