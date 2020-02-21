Nollywood Actor Frank Dallas Is Dead,AGN Embarks On 3 Day National Mourning

Published:

Few days after the demise of one of its veteran member Patience Oseni , the cold hands of death has snatched once again another key member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria in the person of Mr Frank Dallas Ebulukwu.Mr Ebulukwu a veteran actor and immediate past National Publicity Secretary of the Guild from report reaching CKN News died in Umuahia while on a trip after a brief illness.This was a press statement from the Guild on his deathWith heart full of sorrow, we announce the sudden death of the immediate past National PRO of GNU, Frank Dallas Ebulukwu.The National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas has declared 3 days of national mourning and prayers across all State Chapters including FCT Abuja.In view of this, all official activities of the Guild at all levels are hereby cancelled for three days.State Chapter Chairmen are instructed to open condolence register in his honour from Monday, 24/02/2020.Monthly meeting for February is dedicated to mourning and prayers. We shall be guided accordingly while we await further directives and burial arrangements from the family.May his gentle Soul rest in peace.Monalisa Chinda CokerNational PRO