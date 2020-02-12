Nigerian Kills Younger Brother In A Fisticuff In South Africa (See Pictures)

Published:

A Nigerian has killed his younger brother in South Africa. The incident which was captured on a trending video showed the two brothers in a fisticuff, the elder of the two brothers picked up a huge rock and smashed it on his brother's head.He collapsed and passed out. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital where he eventually died.The alleged murderer has been detained by the police.This was a release by the town Union of the two brothers in Southern Africa"NICASA has received information from our ward leader in Kempton park, where two Nigerians engaged in a fight that led to the death of one of them.The two Nigerians are related, from Orlu senatorial zone of Imo state.Our preliminary investigation revealed that the two brothers, one known as Batista and the other as Ide, got into fisticuffs apparently over disagreements on some money to be paid to some creditor.Batista who was the senior of the two relatives hit the younger Ide with a brick on his head and pushed him to the ground. Ide fell to the ground hitting his medulla on the ground. He was rushed to Arwyp hospital Kempton park where he died shortly after he was admitted.We are concerned over this unnecessary and avoidable death. It is disheartening that our Citizens no longer have value for the sanctity of life nor the preferred conflict resolution mechanism available in our established associations, clubs and town unions.We advise our Citizens to be law-abiding and be our brother's keeper.NICASA will visit the suspect in the police custody tomorrow and will make more information available after the visit."Hon. Benjamin OkoliNICASA President,Hon. (Dr) Emmanuel Agbenyeku,NICASA PRO