Nigerian Army Repels Attempted Infiltration Of Damaturu By Boko Haram

Some Boko Haram insurgents were repelled by the military in Damaturu, the Yobe capital on Sunday.The insurgents had earlier sent fears into the hearts of residents of Babbangida, the headquarters of the Tarmuwa Local Government Area about 50 kilometres from the state capital, Damaturu.The insurgents were believed to have moved from around Damasak, the headquarters of Mobbar LGA and transited through Mafa, which shares border with Babbangida.Sources said the people of Babbangida on sighting them ran into the bush.However, the spokesman for the army in Damaturu, Lt. Chinonso Oteh, said the insurgents just transited through Babbangida and did not launch any attack on the town.The spokesman said the insurgents were later to emerge in Damaturu exchanging gunshots with the military as they tried to capture the capital town.The acting Assistant Director, Public Relations Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, Lt. Chinonso Oteh, said the troops of the Nigerian Army repelled attempted infiltration of Damaturu by the terrorists.He said, “Our men engaged the Boko Haram terrorists in a heavy gun battle this evening (Sunday) along Babbangida road while on their way to Damaturu.”He assured residents of Damaturu of the readiness of the Nigerian Army to protect lives and property of the people.He called on them to stay calm and continue with their business.As at the time of filing this report at some minutes to nine, NAF air craft was heard hovering over Damaturu.