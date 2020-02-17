NAF Disowns Fake News Image On Killing Of 250 Boko Haram Fighters

Published:

The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to a supposed ‘Breaking News Flash’ with the headline “Nigerian Air Force Kills Over 250 Boko Haram Fighters In Maiduguri” said to have been released on 13 February 2020 by one ‘Comr Aminu Shuaibu Musawa’.The NAF wishes to categorically state that the false sensational news item, with its gory doctored visuals, is totally fake and did not originate from the NAF.Media houses and indeed the general public are please reminded that authentic information on the activities of the NAF will always be released officially by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI) and carried on the NAF website, www.airforce.mil.ng, as well as NAF official social media handles as given below:Twitter – @NigAirForceFacebook – Nigerian Air Force HQ (@hqnigerianairforce)Instagram – Nigerian Air ForceYouTube – Nigerian Air Force3. Any reports emanating from other sources without verification from the NAF should be completely discountenanced.The NAF has commenced action that would lead to the prosecution of the originator(s) of the aforementioned false report for disseminating fake news.