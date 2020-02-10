My Parents Never Believed I Would Survive As An Infant..Kayode Fayemi

Published:

Share This

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, said on Sunday that his survival at infancy was uncommon favour as his parents never knew he would survive.Fayemi, who said his parents named him Folorunso, meaning ‘left in God’s care,’ because they were not sure he would survive childhood, expressed gratitude to God for his 55th birthday.The governor spoke at the Government House during a special thanksgiving service and reception to mark his 55th birthday.Fayemi said, “My parents never knew I could survive infancy. They had lost two children in quick succession and that was why they named me Folorunso. My parents just thought they should just wait and see the outcome and today I am celebrating 55, I give God all the glory”.The governor, who noted that the essence of the celebration was to give glory to God, said, “I have been a beneficiary of God’s generosity. For me, challenges are opportunities to make a difference in the lives of human beings.“All of the challenges will not go away overnight, but you should believe that God is the one that can always use those of us that have been given grace to lead, to be of service to all his children, we have no choice but to continue to commit ourselves to the Service of God”.The Bishop of Oyo Diocese, Most Revd Emmanuel Badejo, called on political leaders in the country to put the people above party and personal interests in order to create a prosperous nation.He said, “We must roll up our sleeves to support leaders and those who want to create a better society. The light of honesty is disappearing; the light is not going round enough”.The Catholic Bishop, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, said Ekiti might be a small state, but it had all it takes to lead Nigeria in the near future.In his goodwill message, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal described Fayemi as “a governor who is not partisan and has proved himself to be pan-Nigeria and had a relationship with everyone regardless of political affiliation”.Among the dignitaries were state governors; Dr Okeize Ikpeazu (Abia), Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto),Jide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), and Dr Hadiza Balarabe, Deputy Governor of Kaduna State; Godwin Obaseki (Edo).