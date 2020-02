Published:

Mr David Lyon who lost his election as the governor of Bayelsa yesterday at the Supreme could be described as a man whose ambition was abrupted due to no fault of his but because of the man whom he chose as his Deputy.The Supreme Court annuled the result due to the forged certificates of this man .A man with multiple certicates with different names without legal backingCurrent Name: Degi EremienyoPrimary School: Certificate: Degi BiobaraSecondar School: Adegi BiobarakumoUniviversity Degree: Degi BiobarakumaMBA: Degi Biobarakuma Wangaha