Man Kills Friend Over N100 Debt In Lagos

A man killed his friend for allegedly refusing to pay back a debt of N100 he was owing him at White Sand area of Badia, Apapa Iganmu, Lagos.The deceased, White London, was indebted to his friend, Emma, of N1,100, with a promise to pay within a week.A witness, Sunday, said while London paid Emma, an attendant in a film house/ brothel, N1,000, leaving a balance of N100.Sunday said Emma insisted that London, as he was fondly called, must pay the balance of N100 or he would not let him go.“We were begging him to allow London go but Emma refused. So, the thing degenerated to a serious argument. Then the matter degenerated to a scuffle and, in the process, London stabbed Emma on the head.“Emma also picked a bottle and stabbed London on the neck. In fact, the broken bottle penetrated deep into the neck. Due to the excessive blood that rush out from the injury, Emma died on the spot,” he said.It was further gathered that London attempted to bolt away, but was apprehended by some members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC), who intimated the police operatives attached to Badia Division and he was arrested him.Our correspondent, who later visited the police station, gathered that the body has been deposited at a public morgue, while arrangement was being made to transfer the suspect to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) Panti, for further action.