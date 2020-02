Published:

The Maiduguri Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Thursday, January 30, 2020, arraigned the duo of Aisha Alkali Wakil and Prince Lawal Shoyade before Justice Dagat of the Federal High Court, Maiduguri, Borno State, on a three-count charge, bordering of money laundering.Wakil, better known as, Mama Boko, who is the Chief Executive Officer of a non-government organisation, Complete Care and Aid Foundation, is accused of operating her organisation without complying with money laundering clearance from EFCC’s Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML).