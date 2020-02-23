Late Remo Stars Vice Captain Was Arrested For Putting On Military Cap..Police

Published:

The Ogun state police command wishes to inform members of the public the fact behind the unfortunate incident that happened in shagamu today 22nd February 2020 which led to the unfortunate death of a young man who is simply identified as "Kaka".A police inspector attached to zonal intervention squad Obada oko in Abeokuta said to have received an information about the deceased that he always put on military apparels knowing fully well that he is not a military personnel.Based on the information, the inspector went to shagamu and saw the deceased puting on a military cap consequent upon which he got him arrested.On the way to Abeokuta, the vehicle they were traveling with developed a mechanical fault and while the officer was trying to rectify the fault, the arrested person jumped down from the vehicle to escape. In his bid to run across the road, an on coming vehicle which is on high speed knocked him down and he died on the spot.Meanwhile, the commissioner of police Ogun state police command has ordered the immediate arrest of the officer for his unprofessional act of leaving an arrested person alone in the vehicle .A full scale investigation into the case has commenced by state criminal investigation and intelligence department.Meanwhile, normalcy has been restored as members of the public has been assured of proper investigation of the case.DSP Abimbola OyeyemiPPRO OGUN STATE POLICE COMMAND