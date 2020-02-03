Lagos State Government Advises China Returnees To Quarantine Themselves

Published:

The Lagos State Government has advised travellers returning from China and any country where cases of coronavirus have been reported to observe self-quarantine on arrival in Lagos.The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Sunday, said, “During unsupervised self-quarantine, we expect persons concerned to respond to the state advice and act as responsible citizens. You are required to restrict your movement to your home, monitor yourself closely, report any symptoms that may develop to the Ministry of Health on the contact numbers provided and engage in good personal hygiene.“You must monitor yourself closely and diligently during the self-quarantine period, to identify if you develop symptoms including, but not limited, to headache, cough, sore throat, fever, chest pain, chills, shortness of breath, breathing difficulties and pneumonia.”The commissioner stressed the need for citizens observing self-quarantine who develop any of the aforementioned symptoms to immediately contact the Lagos State Ministry of Health on 08023169485, 08033565529 and 08052817243 for further instructions.“Novel CoronaVirus Infection has an incubation period of five to 14 days. This means if you have been in China or any other country that is now experiencing coronavirus transmission from person to person, you may become unwell after a period of five to 14 days of your return. If you feel unwell or develop symptoms, immediately contact the numbers provided to communicate how you are feeling”, he said.