Kidnapper Kingpin's Mansion Demolished In Imo State

The mansion of a suspected kidnap kingpin, Okechukwu Uche, in Owaelu, Uratta, in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, has been demolished.Uche, who is awaiting trial at the Owerri Correctional Centre, was alleged to have masterminded the kidnap of the wife of the traditional ruler of the community, Ugoeze Okoro.The 81-year-old woman died in her captors’ den after her family had allegedly paid an initial ransom of N4m.The deceased was the mother-in-law of Ikenna Elezieanya, member representing Owerri Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.Angered by the death of the octogenarian, members of the community were said to have mobilised and demolished Uche’s house in Owaelu.The Police Public Relations Officer, Orlando Ikeokwu, said on Wednesday that the police had no hand in the demolition.Ikeokwu explained that the command had rounded up some suspects who confessed that Uche, who was in prison for another crime he allegedly committed, was their ring leader.He said two police rifles which were snatched in 2019 were recovered from the suspects.The PPRO said, “They confessed that the person in prison custody is their ring leader.“Part of the ransom the suspects received from the victim’s family has been recovered by the police. We will go to court to ask for Okechukwu Uche to be produced for re-arraignment.”The Public Relations Officer of the state correctional centre, James Madugba, said the police knew what to do if they wanted Uche for arraignment in the new case.