Ihedioha Sack:PDP Stawarts Storm US,British Embassies In Protest

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have called for the intervention of the United States, United Kingdom, and the European Union in the judgement of the Supreme Court.The party leaders made the call on Friday as they continue their protest against the judgement of the apex court which sacked the PDP candidate, Emeka Ihedioha, as the governor of Imo State.In their number and led by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, the PDP chieftains stormed the US and UK embassies in renewed protest in Abuja.Starting from the party’s national secretariat, they walked through some streets of the nation’s capital to the embassies where they submitted their petitions.Those who took part in the protest include members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC), Board of Trustees (BoT), and National Assembly, among others.The National Organising Secretary, Colonel Austin Akobundu (rtd) had hinted in a statement on Thursday that movement during the demonstration would be by individual vehicles in a peaceful and non-violent manner.He said, “In continuation of our protests as ordered by NEC, the National Chairman has directed that all members of the NWC, BOT, leadership, and members of the National Assembly, and other critical stakeholders of our great party would be presenting our petitions to the embassies of the United States of America, United Kingdom, and the European Union on the State of Affairs in the country.”