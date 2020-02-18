I Did Not Prophesy New Bayelsa Governor Will Last Only 2 Months..Rev Mbaka

Published:

The Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria, Reverend Father Ejike Mbaka, on Monday, denied giving a prophesy on the newly sworn-in Governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye.Mbaka, who spoke through his media aide, Ike Maximus Ugwuoke, said this in a statement in Enugu, on Monday.The statement read in part, “Our attention has been drawn to a report in a section of the media that the Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Fr. Mbaka has prophesied that the newly sworn-in Governor of Bayelsa State, Diri Douye, will stay in office as governor for only two months.“The report alleged that he predicted this in ‘Delta State at a ceremony to celebrate his friend and colleague who clocked 68 years.’“For the sake of justice and fairness, we challenge the originators of this false and mendacious report to mention the name of the so-called Fr. Mbaka’s friend and colleague whose ceremony he attended in Delta State.