I Am Reviving Biafra Security Service...Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu has revealed that the Biafra Security Service (BSS) contrary to the claim that it has been disbanded is still very much intact and would return in full force soon .Kanu in a live broadcast from the Biafra radio yesterday explained that the security outfit is secretly being reestablished for better performance.He alleged that governors of the eastern region conspired to rest the BSS, but vowed that the security outfit would bounce back in full force.The IPOB leader however advised that what it would take to restore security in the southeast is a full support by the southeast governors for BSS instead of conspiring against it.Kanu said “chairman of the southwest governors’ forum, Akeredolu is a man I most admire and love because of what he said about Amotekun, he said if Amotekun will cost him his second term, he does not care.“That is how patriots should be talking, not our governors here gathering money in one position for 18 years, they rather conspire to drag their own security outfit down, but I tell you, BSS is not destroyed , we are only working to make it more visible”He promised that when the BSS is in place, all the settlements by herdsmen in the southeast would be a thing of the past.“We are aware that Enugu has about 14 settlements, but we are going to solve this problem one at a time, because we are not doing our things in the open, you think nothing is going on, we are going into Enugu and other parts of Biafra land to chase them away” Kanu stated.This is coming barely 24 hours after David Umahi, chairman of the south-east governors forum, said the region has formed its regional security outfit to protect lives and properties.