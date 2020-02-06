Full List Of 74 Deregistered Political Parties In Nigeria
(1) AAP – Advanced Allied Party
(2) ABP – All Blending Party
(3) ACD- Advanced Congress Of Democrats
(4) ACPN – Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria
(5) AD – Alliance For Democracy
(6) AGA – All Grassroots Alliance
(7) AGAP – All Grand Alliance Party
(8) ANDP – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party
(9) ANN – Alliance For New Nigeria
(10) ANP – Alliance National Party
(11) ANRP – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party
(12) APA – African People Alliance
(13) APDA – Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance
(14) APN – Alternative Party Of Nigeria
(15) ASD – Alliance Of Social Democrats
(16) AUN – Alliance For A United Nigeria
(17) BNPP – Better Nigeria Progressive Party
(18) CAP – Change Advocacy Party
(19) CC – Coalition For Change
(20) CNP – Change Nigeria Party
(21) COP – Congress Of Patriots
(22) DA – Democratic Alternative
(23) DPC – Democratic People’s Congress
(24) DPP – Democratic People’s Party
(25) FDP – Fresh Democratic Party
(26) FJP – Freedom And Justice Party
(27) GDPN – Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria
(28) GPN – Green Party Of Nigeria
(29) HDP – Hope Democratic Party
(30) ID – Independent Democrats
(31) JMPP – Justice Must Prevail Party
(32) KP – Kowa Party
(33) LM – Liberation Movement
(34) LPN – Legacy Party Of Nigeria
(35) MAJA – Mass Action Joint Alliance
(36) MDP – Modern Democratic Party
(37) MMN – Masses Movement Of Nigeria
(38) MPN – Mega Party Of Nigeria
(39) MRDD – Movement For The Restoration And Defence Of Democracy
(40) NAC – National Action Council
(41) NCMP – Nigeria Community Movement Party
(42) NCP – National Conscience Party
(43) NDCP – Nigeria Democratic Congress Party
(44) NDLP – National Democratic Liberty Party
(45) NEPP – Nigeria Elements Progressive Party
(46) NFD – Nigeria For Democracy
(47) NGP – New Generation Party Of Nigeria
(48) NIP – National Interest Party
(49) NPC – Nigeria People’s Congress
(50) NPM – New Progressive Movement
(51) NUP – National Unity Party
(52) PCP – People’s Coalition Party
(53) PDC – People For Democratic Change
(54) PDM – People’s Democratic Movement
(55) PPA – Progressive People’s Alliance
(56) PPC – Providence People’s Congress
(57) PPN – People’s Party Of Nigeria
(58) PPP – People’s Progressive Party
(59) PT – People’s Trust
(60) RAP – Reform And Advancement Party
(61) RBNP – Re-Build Nigeria Party
(62) RP – Restoration Party Of Nigeria
(63) SNC – Save Nigeria Congress
(64) SNP – Sustainable National Party
(65) SPN – Socialist Party Of Nigeria
(66) UDP – United Democratic Party
(67) UP – United Patriots
(68) UPC – United People’s Congress
(69) UPN – Unity Party Of Nigeria
(70) UPP – United Progressive Party
(71) WTPN – We The People Nigeria
(72) YDP – Young Democratic Party
(73) YES – Electorates Solidarity
(74) YP – Youth Party
NAN
