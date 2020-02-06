Thursday, 6 February 2020

Full List Of 74 Deregistered Political Parties In Nigeria

Published: February 06, 2020
The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Thursday, deregistered 74 political parties that are listed below:

(1) AAP – Advanced Allied Party

(2) ABP – All Blending Party

(3) ACD- Advanced Congress Of Democrats

(4) ACPN – Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria

(5) AD – Alliance For Democracy

(6) AGA – All Grassroots Alliance

(7) AGAP – All Grand Alliance Party

(8) ANDP – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party

(9) ANN – Alliance For New Nigeria

(10) ANP – Alliance National Party

(11) ANRP – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party

(12) APA – African People Alliance

(13) APDA – Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance

(14) APN – Alternative Party Of Nigeria

(15) ASD – Alliance Of Social Democrats

(16) AUN – Alliance For A United Nigeria

(17) BNPP – Better Nigeria Progressive Party

(18) CAP – Change Advocacy Party

(19) CC – Coalition For Change

(20) CNP – Change Nigeria Party

(21) COP – Congress Of Patriots

(22) DA – Democratic Alternative

(23) DPC – Democratic People’s Congress

(24) DPP – Democratic People’s Party

(25) FDP – Fresh Democratic Party

(26) FJP – Freedom And Justice Party

(27) GDPN – Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria

(28) GPN – Green Party Of Nigeria

(29) HDP – Hope Democratic Party

(30) ID – Independent Democrats

(31) JMPP – Justice Must Prevail Party

(32) KP – Kowa Party

(33) LM – Liberation Movement

(34) LPN – Legacy Party Of Nigeria

(35) MAJA – Mass Action Joint Alliance

(36) MDP – Modern Democratic Party

(37) MMN – Masses Movement Of Nigeria

(38) MPN – Mega Party Of Nigeria

(39) MRDD – Movement For The Restoration And Defence Of Democracy

(40) NAC – National Action Council

(41) NCMP – Nigeria Community Movement Party

(42) NCP – National Conscience Party

(43) NDCP – Nigeria Democratic Congress Party

(44) NDLP – National Democratic Liberty Party

(45) NEPP – Nigeria Elements Progressive Party

(46) NFD – Nigeria For Democracy

(47) NGP – New Generation Party Of Nigeria

(48) NIP – National Interest Party

(49) NPC – Nigeria People’s Congress

(50) NPM – New Progressive Movement

(51) NUP – National Unity Party

(52) PCP – People’s Coalition Party

(53) PDC – People For Democratic Change

(54) PDM – People’s Democratic Movement

(55) PPA – Progressive People’s Alliance

(56) PPC – Providence People’s Congress

(57) PPN – People’s Party Of Nigeria

(58) PPP – People’s Progressive Party

(59) PT – People’s Trust

(60) RAP – Reform And Advancement Party

(61) RBNP – Re-Build Nigeria Party

(62) RP – Restoration Party Of Nigeria

(63) SNC – Save Nigeria Congress

(64) SNP – Sustainable National Party

(65) SPN – Socialist Party Of Nigeria

(66) UDP – United Democratic Party

(67) UP – United Patriots

(68) UPC – United People’s Congress

(69) UPN – Unity Party Of Nigeria

(70) UPP – United Progressive Party

(71) WTPN – We The People Nigeria

(72) YDP – Young Democratic Party

(73) YES – Electorates Solidarity

(74) YP – Youth Party

NAN

