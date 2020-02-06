Full List Of 74 Deregistered Political Parties In Nigeria

Published:

The Independent National Electoral Commission, on Thursday, deregistered 74 political parties that are listed below:(1) AAP – Advanced Allied Party(2) ABP – All Blending Party(3) ACD- Advanced Congress Of Democrats(4) ACPN – Allied Congress Party Of Nigeria(5) AD – Alliance For Democracy(6) AGA – All Grassroots Alliance(7) AGAP – All Grand Alliance Party(8) ANDP – Advanced Nigeria Democratic Party(9) ANN – Alliance For New Nigeria(10) ANP – Alliance National Party(11) ANRP – Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party(12) APA – African People Alliance(13) APDA – Advanced People’s Democratic Alliance(14) APN – Alternative Party Of Nigeria(15) ASD – Alliance Of Social Democrats(16) AUN – Alliance For A United Nigeria(17) BNPP – Better Nigeria Progressive Party(18) CAP – Change Advocacy Party(19) CC – Coalition For Change(20) CNP – Change Nigeria Party(21) COP – Congress Of Patriots(22) DA – Democratic Alternative(23) DPC – Democratic People’s Congress(24) DPP – Democratic People’s Party(25) FDP – Fresh Democratic Party(26) FJP – Freedom And Justice Party(27) GDPN – Grassroots Development Party Of Nigeria(28) GPN – Green Party Of Nigeria(29) HDP – Hope Democratic Party(30) ID – Independent Democrats(31) JMPP – Justice Must Prevail Party(32) KP – Kowa Party(33) LM – Liberation Movement(34) LPN – Legacy Party Of Nigeria(35) MAJA – Mass Action Joint Alliance(36) MDP – Modern Democratic Party(37) MMN – Masses Movement Of Nigeria(38) MPN – Mega Party Of Nigeria(39) MRDD – Movement For The Restoration And Defence Of Democracy(40) NAC – National Action Council(41) NCMP – Nigeria Community Movement Party(42) NCP – National Conscience Party(43) NDCP – Nigeria Democratic Congress Party(44) NDLP – National Democratic Liberty Party(45) NEPP – Nigeria Elements Progressive Party(46) NFD – Nigeria For Democracy(47) NGP – New Generation Party Of Nigeria(48) NIP – National Interest Party(49) NPC – Nigeria People’s Congress(50) NPM – New Progressive Movement(51) NUP – National Unity Party(52) PCP – People’s Coalition Party(53) PDC – People For Democratic Change(54) PDM – People’s Democratic Movement(55) PPA – Progressive People’s Alliance(56) PPC – Providence People’s Congress(57) PPN – People’s Party Of Nigeria(58) PPP – People’s Progressive Party(59) PT – People’s Trust(60) RAP – Reform And Advancement Party(61) RBNP – Re-Build Nigeria Party(62) RP – Restoration Party Of Nigeria(63) SNC – Save Nigeria Congress(64) SNP – Sustainable National Party(65) SPN – Socialist Party Of Nigeria(66) UDP – United Democratic Party(67) UP – United Patriots(68) UPC – United People’s Congress(69) UPN – Unity Party Of Nigeria(70) UPP – United Progressive Party(71) WTPN – We The People Nigeria(72) YDP – Young Democratic Party(73) YES – Electorates Solidarity(74) YP – Youth PartyNAN