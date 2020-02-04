FRSC Corps Marshal,IGP Meet ,Orders Clampdown On Vehicle With Illegal Numbers

Published:

Orders clampdown on illegal use of siren, revolving lights and spy number plates and impounding of vehicles with covered number platesSequel to the working visit of the Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps, Boboye Oyeyemi, MFR, psc, mni to the Inspector-General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni at the Force Headquarters on Monday, February 3, 2020, the IGP has ordered all state Commissioners of Police to forthwith impound all vehicles illegally using Spy number plates, sirens, revolving lights or covered number plates and ensure diligent prosecution of the offenders.To this end, all vehicles found to have Spy number plates not duly issued, using sirens, or revolving lights without permit or having covered number plates will be promptly impounded. These practices are illegal and pose monumental security risks to the nation and its people.The Corps Marshal who visited the Force Headquarters in company of his management team sought for improved collaboration between the Police and the FRSC in key operational areas. The IGP while responding, restated his commitment to the continued partnership between the Nigeria Police and the FRSC especially in the areas of operations, training, intelligence sharing, and prosecution of offenders.Meanwhile, the IGP has commended the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, for personally taking the charge against these unwholesome practices, especially the unauthorized concealment of number plates and other related offences.