Fire Razes Olusegun Obasanjo's Home

Published:

Share This

Fire on Wednesday night broke out in the Abeokuta home of the former Nigerian president, Olusegun Obasanjo.The house, situated at Obasanjo Way, Ita-Eko area of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, was reported to have gutted by fire about 9:30pm.A resident of the area who witnessed the incident said the inferno occurred due to a power surge.Residents of the area and sympathizers trooped out to assist the domestic workers in the house to put out the fire.When contacted, the State Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala, confirmed the incident.Adefala, however, disclosed that the fire only razed a store and not the main building in the former president’s compound.He told our correspondent on phone that officials of the agency swiftly responded to distress calls about 10:00pm and succeeded in putting out the fire.