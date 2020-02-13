FEC Approves N318m Contract For NDDC Forensic Audit

Published:

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a contract of N318 million for engagement of a lead consultant for the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The Lead Consultant, according to the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, is Olumuyiwa, Bashir and Co. Ltd.Akpabio, who spoke with State House Correspondents after the meeting, presided by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said that the audit was ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari following complaints by nine governors of the Niger Delta states in October 2019.He said that the interim management of the NDDC would collaborate with the lead consultant that is expected to divide the audit into nine lots, one per state, as well as hire nine forensic auditors to check the books of the commission.The minister expressed optimism that the Federal Government would recover colossal amounts of money in local and foreign currencies at the end of the exercise.Minister of State for Transport, Senator Gbemisola Saraki, said FEC also approved contract of N1.48 billion for purchase of equipment for ship berthing safety at the ports; and another contract totalling N556 million for the extension of consultancy services in respect of rehabilitation of Tin Can Island Port in Lagos.Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, disclosed FEC’s approval for the engineering design in relation to the Abuja-Kano Road at a cost of N872 million.Meanwhile, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, told newsmen that the Federal Government had acquired the necessary testing reagents and laboratories in Abuja, Lagos and Irrua in Edo State to check the possible spread of the deadly Coronavirus, even as there is no case of the disease detected in Nigeria or in Africa.Ehanire said that apart from the laboratories, the preparedness of Nigeria against the disease had been boosted with passive temperature cameras at the major airports in the country.The minister, who said that Nigeria and Africa had been lucky not to have recorded any Coronavirus case, also informed the Council that the death rate of Lassa fever had dropped by 50 per cent following efforts of the government and health institutions in the country.