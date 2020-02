Published:

Share This

The Kaduna State High Court has again adjourned the trial of the embattled leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, and his wife, Zeenat.Justice Gideon Kurada adjourned the trial of the couple until April 23 and 24 during their arraignment in court on Monday.Both defendants were expected to take their plea at the resumed hearing of their case, but could not do so due to their poor health condition.