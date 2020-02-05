EFCC Arrests Suspected Internet Fraud Kingpin In Umuahia,Seize Mansions,Petrol Station etc

Published:

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Port Harcourt Zonal Office have arrested a suspected internet fraud kingpin, Onwuzuruike Kingsley Ikenna (a.k.a Nwanta Anayoeze Yonaracha).The suspect was arrested in his residence on Uzuakoli Road by Umuada Junction, Umuahia, Abia State on January 26, 2020, following intelligence on his alleged fraudulent internet activities.Ikenna's specialty is Business Email Compromise (BEC) and identity fraud. His victims allegedly include a major United States bank.Properties linked to the suspects include a mansion with swimming pool, a petrol station and nine units of three bedroom apartments, all in Umuahia and a palatial bungalow in his village.