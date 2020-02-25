DSS Denies Arresting Sons Of Chief Justice Of Nigeria

Published:

The Department of State Services has denied arresting two sons of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Sirajo and Sanni Tanko.An online medium, Observers Times, had reported on Monday that the two persons had been arrested by operatives of the DSS.The medium claimed their arrest was broken on Twitter by a former aide (name withheld) of former President Goodluck Jonathan.But the DSS spokesperson, Peter Afunanya, said, “They were not arrested; we didn’t arrest the two sons of the CJN.”The report said the aide of the former President confirmed that their phones were seized and all call logs, as well as messages were searched.The report claimed one of the two sons had been released on bail while one was still a guest of the DSS as of Monday morning.The report while quoting the former aide said their arrest was to arm-twist the CJN to reverse the recent Supreme Court judgment on Bayelsa State.“It is part of the schemes to intimidate the Supreme Court to revert the Bayelsa election in favour of the All Progressives Congress,” the reported quoted the former aide.Recall that the apex court, earlier in the month, sacked the Bayelsa State APC candidate and governor-elect, Mr David Lyon and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue Certificate of Return to Senator Diri Duoye of the Peoples Democratic Party.The apex court held that Lyon’s running mate for the election, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, submitted false information to INEC.