Drop Calls:Fashola Accuses NCC Of Backing Telecom Operators

Published:

Share This

Minister of Works, Babatunde Fashola, has taken a swipe at the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for allegedly shelving its mandate of regulation for advocacy ambassador for the telecommunications companies.Fashiola, who spoke yesterday at a public hearing on the increasing rate of drop calls by the Joint Committee on Communications, Trade and Investment in Abuja, said regulators were expected to play the role of intermediary between the business and the consumers without leaning unduly to any side.He said: “The person who must be a regulator, his mindset must be different from some of the things I have heard today and it is not usual for me to disagree with a colleague, it is not my nature but I think if the telcos wanted to hire a lawyer, I think the regulator has done a better job for them here today.”