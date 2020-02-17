Dreaded Cult Leader, Eight Members Arrested In Lagos

Published:

Nine suspected cult members, including an alleged Aiye kingpin, Sikiru Samuel, aka Samora, have been arrested by the police in Lagos State. This is coming barely 10 days after the leader of the Berry Boys cult gang, Mailiki Bello, also known as the Supreme Leader of the gang, was arrested by the police strike force.Samuel, aged 24, was arrested at Imota alongside Adegboyega Ismaila, 19, Sunkanmi Shonubi, 19, alias Napel, Adigun Faruq, 18, Rilwan Akinwale, 30, Victor Uju, 18, Juwon Idowu, 18, Rasak Adebola, 20, and Kehinde Keshinro, 18.They were arrested at the weekend by operatives attached to the Special Strike Force on Social Miscreants established to curb the menace of cultism. It was gathered that the operatives combed Imota, Agbowa, Owutu, Ijede, Ipakodo and Owode Onirin areas of Ikorodu following the murder of a 30-year-old man identified as David Nwanga on Wednesday at Araro in Adamo.According to police spokesman, Bala Elkana, the gang was responsible for Nwanga’s death and series of violent attacks in Imota and environs.“The suspects were handed over to the homicide section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Yaba for discreet investigation. They will be charged to court,” he said.Elkana added that policemen attached to Oke Odo at about 11:30p.m. on February 14, intercepted some social miscreants at Katangowa refuse dump, smoking dry weeds suspected to be Marijuana. He said the miscreants fled when they sighted the police and they were chased by operatives, which led to the arrest of five suspects with one double barrel short-gun and three live cartridges.“Policemen at Oke Odo also arrested a notorious car snatching suspect and recovered two stolen vehicles from him on February 8. At about 3:00p.m. the police received credible intelligence, which they acted on and arrested a notorious car snatching suspect, Yusuf Akinradewo, 33. The suspect took one Mitsubishi Montero Jeep with registration number GGE620AQ to one Wasiu Ogunsola of Omolojuwo street, Dalemo, Sango-Ota, Ogun state to buy.“When the buyer demanded for the original particulars of the vehicle, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and ran away. Police detectives eventually arrested the suspect and recovered another stolen vehicle from him, a Toyota Camry saloon car with registration number AGL480EC belonging to one Alhaji Nurudeen Rasaki of Isiaka Adekoya street Igbogbo, Ikorodu, Lagos State.“The owners of the stolen vehicles were contacted and they confirmed that the vehicles were stolen from Ikorodu. The suspect will be charged to court, while the two recovered vehicles will be handed over to the owners on bond,” he said.