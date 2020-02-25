Court To Deliver Judgment On Olisa Metuh's Case Today

Published:

A Federal High Court in Abuja will today deliver judgment in the trial of former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, over allegations of diversion of arms funds from the Office of the former NSA, Sambo Dasuki.Metuh and his company, Destra Investment Ltd were in 2016 charged on seven counts of money laundering by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission after he allegedly received the sum of N400m arms fund from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki. Justice Okon Abang had fixed the date after listening to the final written addresses of the parties in the matter.But Metuh through his counsel, Abel Ozioko, maintained that the funds were duly approved by the office of the then president, Goodluck Jonathan, and paid through the NSA to publicize the good works of the government ahead of the general elections between 2014 and 2015.