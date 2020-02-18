Tuesday, 18 February 2020

Corps Marshal Oyeyemi Commends Govt, Staff As FRSC Turns 32

Published: February 18, 2020
FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, MFR, mni, NPom on behalf of the management and entire staff of the Corps sincerely thank and recognise the unwavering support of Government at all levels , most  especially the Federal Government, the undiluted cooperation of all stakeholders and above all ,the resilience of the entire workforce as we celebrate our anniversary today. 

We shall continue to see to the safety of all the motoring public as we strictly adhere to the Safe System  Approach.  Long live FRSC , Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria

