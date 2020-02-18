Corps Marshal Oyeyemi Commends Govt, Staff As FRSC Turns 32

Published:

Share This

FRSC Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, MFR, mni, NPom on behalf of the management and entire staff of the Corps sincerely thank and recognise the unwavering support of Government at all levels , most especially the Federal Government, the undiluted cooperation of all stakeholders and above all ,the resilience of the entire workforce as we celebrate our anniversary today.We shall continue to see to the safety of all the motoring public as we strictly adhere to the Safe System Approach. Long live FRSC , Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria