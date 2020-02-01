Coronavirus:Delta,United,American Airlines Cancel Flights To China

Published:

Qantas Airways said it will suspend its two direct flight routes from Australia to mainland China from February 9 in response to travel restrictions imposed by some countries due to the coronavirus crisis.The Australian national carrier's direct flights from Sydney to Beijing and Sydney to Shanghai will be halted until March 29, it said in a statement published on Saturday.The Philippine airline company, Cebu Pacific, also said on Saturday that it has canceled flight to and from mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong from Sunday, February 2 to March 29.Earlier, three US airlines, American, Delta and United said they would soon suspend all flights to China.