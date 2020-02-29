Coronavirus:Catholic Church Suspends Shaking Of Hands,Use Of Holy Water Fonts During Mass

Published:

In the light of this present circumstance, we hereby instruct as follows, till further notice:a. The shaking of hands during the time for the Sign of Peace during Mass is suspended for the time being.b. During this season of Lent, in order to reduce the number of gatherings in Church to the barest necessary, we encourage people to do Stations of the Cross privately on Wednesdays while public celebrations will take place only Fridays especially as it is often followed by Mass.c. Communion, for the time being, shall be received on the palmsd. People are encouraged to have Hand Sanitizers handy to be used as and when needed.e. The use of Holy Water fonts in churches and public places should be suspended till further notice.May the Lord deliver us from this plague and all evils.Alfred Adewale MartinsArchbishop of LagosFebruary 28, 2020