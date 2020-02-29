Buhari Suspends Niger Delta Amnesty Programme Coordinator

Adesina said the National Security Adviser (NSA) set up a caretaker committee to look into the activities of the programme on the directive of President Buhari. He said the directive followed numerous allegations and petitions surrounding the Presidential Amnesty Programme. The statement said part of the committee’s task was to ensure that allocated resources were properly utilized in consonance with government’s objective of alleviating problems in the Niger Delta region, and stamping out corruption in the Amnesty Programme.
The NSA, the statement added, recommended to Mr President that the coordinator of the Amnesty Programme, Dokubo, be suspended, a recommendation which had been approved took immediate effect.
