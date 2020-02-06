Buhari Launches Three New Attack Helicopters In Abuja

Published:

Share This

The President, Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday inducted three attack helicopters – two Agusta 109P helicopter and one Mi-171E helicopter, saying the Federal Government would do all it could to tackle insecurity.The President noted in his address that the government would not fail the trust Nigerians reposed in him, adding that the diversification of the economy to the non-oil sector was another priority for his government.He said, “We are committed to taking the right steps in the right direction, to achieve the desired results. The acquisition of these aircraft amongst several other military equipment despite our budgetary constraints is an expression of that commitment.“We shall, therefore, continue to do our best to ensure that every sector of our nation experiences the change that we have promised the nation.“About a year ago, I also inducted two Agusta helicopters into the air force. These aircraft will assist the air force in the tackling of the contemporary security challenges facing our country.”