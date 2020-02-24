Buba Marwa's Committee Recommends Ban Of Beer Adverts

Published:

The Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse has recommended cutting out adverts for recreational drugs like alcohol to discourage its use.The Committee’s Chairman, Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, revealed this on Monday while being interviewed on Sunrise Daily over the country’s drug abuse problem.“You really can’t say zero-alcohol because people have the rights,” he said. “But when you consume more than is required and perhaps you are caught driving drunk, you know there is a penalty. So these penalties also have to be enforced.”Marwa’s committee was constituted in December 2018 and submitted its report to the President in October 2019.But the report has not been implemented as it is being reviewed by a second committee chaired by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha.According to Marwa, the second committee is expected to meet later this week and he would be “surprised” if its implementation does not “start in another month.”“The drug control scourge in Nigeria, unless it is tackled, we are finished,” Marwa said.