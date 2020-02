Published:

Interest Rei Publicae Res Jidicatas Non Rescindi (It is in the interest of the State that things decided are not rescinded).Let all candidates and their parties wait for the next election. We cannot because of a four year political tenure denigrate the most sacred institution of democracy.I hail the Justices of the Supreme Court for their courage and sagacity, which should be replicated in all other frivolous applications still pending for review.Enough is enough!The Court will rise!!!Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN