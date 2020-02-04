Aviation Union Takes Over Murtala Muhammed Airport Access Gate

Published:

Share This

Following the expiration of the contract agreement to manage the Murtala Muhammed International Airport access gate between the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and I-Cube West Africa Limited, officers of the various aviation unions i.e. Air Transport Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN), National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), Association of Nigerian Aviation Professionals (ANAP) and National Union of Pensioners (NUP) have taken over the management of the access gate.The unions dislodged the concessionaire and took over the facility unilaterally at about 7am on February 3, 2019.However, the management of FAAN is working to address the matter and find a lasting solution to the imbroglio.