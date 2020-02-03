Arthur Nwankwo Was A Unique Nigerian ..Peter Obi

Published:

Share This

Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) during the 2019 election, Mr. Peter Obi, has described Dr. Arthur Nwankwo as a unique Igbo man and a true Nigerian who deployed everything available to him to the liberation of the people and advancement of humanity.Reacting, yesterday, to news of the death, on Saturday, of Dr. Nwankwo, Obi said he had followed his “literary flowering”, both as a publisher and an author. He described the late founder of Fourth Dimension Publishers as one of those who saw “the pen as an instrument against abuse of human rights, dictatorship and absurdity.”Obi, who said he had read some of Arthur Nwankwo’s books, especially on the Civil War, commended his unique ability to explain events and ideas in simple and exciting terms. “One would also dictate patriotic zeal in every line of his writing, especially while condemning bad governance and offering solutions on how to get the business of managing Nigeria right by tackling corruption and related vices,” Obi said.Concluding, Obi prayed to God to grant him eternal rest in his kingdom and to all those affected by his death, the fortitude to bear the loss.