Thursday, 6 February 2020

APC,PDP,APGA 13 Others Make INEC's List Of Final Registered Political Parties

Published: February 06, 2020
REGISTERED AND APPROVED POLITICAL PARTIES IN NIGERIA

Consequently, the Commission has determined that sixteen (16) political parties have fulfilled the requirements for existence based on Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as follows:

S/No.
NAME OF PARTY
ACRONYM

1.
Accord Party
A

2.
Action Alliance
AA

3.
African Action Congress
AAC

4.
African Democratic Congress
ADC

5.
African Democratic Party
ADP

6.
All Progressives Congress
APC

7.
All Progressives Grand Alliance
APGA

8.
Allied Peoples Movement
APM

9.
Labour Party
LP

10.
New Nigeria Peoples Party
NNPP

11.
National Rescue Movement
NRM

12.
Peoples Democratic Party
PDP

13.
Peoples Redemption Party
PRP

14.
Social Democratic Party
SDP

15.
Young Progressive Party
YPP

16.
Zenith Labour Party
ZLP


