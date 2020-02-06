APC,PDP,APGA 13 Others Make INEC's List Of Final Registered Political Parties
Published: February 06, 2020
Consequently, the Commission has determined that sixteen (16) political parties have fulfilled the requirements for existence based on Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as follows:
S/No.
NAME OF PARTY
ACRONYM
1.
Accord Party
A
2.
Action Alliance
AA
3.
African Action Congress
AAC
4.
African Democratic Congress
ADC
5.
African Democratic Party
ADP
6.
All Progressives Congress
APC
7.
All Progressives Grand Alliance
APGA
8.
Allied Peoples Movement
APM
9.
Labour Party
LP
10.
New Nigeria Peoples Party
NNPP
11.
National Rescue Movement
NRM
12.
Peoples Democratic Party
PDP
13.
Peoples Redemption Party
PRP
14.
Social Democratic Party
SDP
15.
Young Progressive Party
YPP
16.
Zenith Labour Party
ZLP
