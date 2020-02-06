APC,PDP,APGA 13 Others Make INEC's List Of Final Registered Political Parties

Published:

REGISTERED AND APPROVED POLITICAL PARTIES IN NIGERIAConsequently, the Commission has determined that sixteen (16) political parties have fulfilled the requirements for existence based on Section 225A of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as follows:S/No.NAME OF PARTYACRONYM1.Accord Party2.Action AllianceAA3.African Action CongressAAC4.African Democratic CongressADC5.African Democratic PartyADP6.All Progressives CongressAPC7.All Progressives Grand AllianceAPGA8.Allied Peoples MovementAPM9.Labour PartyLP10.New Nigeria Peoples PartyNNPP11.National Rescue MovementNRM12.Peoples Democratic PartyPDP13.Peoples Redemption PartyPRP14.Social Democratic PartySDP15.Young Progressive PartyYPP16.Zenith Labour PartyZLP