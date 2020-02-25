APC Fumes Over PDP's Request For A Review Of Buhari's Supreme Court Judgment

Published:

Share This

The APC has advised the opposition PDP to return to farm if it had nothing else to do since it lost the 2019 general elections.The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mallam Larne Issa-Onilu, in an interview said, “We will advise people at the Wadata House to return to the farm. This administration is looking for ways of making this nation food sufficient.“So, if our friends in Wadata House (PDP National Secretariat) don’t have what to do, they will do well by returning to the farm to farm rice for our people to consume.“Where is the relationship between the judgment of Bayelsa and that of the presidential election? In the case of the president, we called witnesses.“Witnesses from Cambridge and WAEC (West African Examination Council) testified and the court ruled in our favour. In the case of Bayelsa, did they (PDP) call any witnesses? We have so many challenges requiring attention in this country other than responding to the whims of an opposition party.”Also, in a statement later on Monday evening, Issa-Onilu said the call by the PDP exposed the opposition party as a joke.He said, “For the All Progressives Congress, the PDP’s latest antics are not surprising. Nigerians will recall that we have consistently reiterated that the opposition party, having been overwhelmingly rejected at the polls in 2015 and 2019, has been exhibiting strange behaviour.“We believe it has been difficult for some leaders of the PDP to cope for so long outside of power. There is obviously a lot of idleness at the Wadata House Secretariat of the PDP.”The Supreme Court had in its 2019 judgment dismissed the appeal by the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku.It held that they failed to prove their claim that the President presented false information to INEC.In the verdict delivered on November 15, 2019, to explain its earlier summary verdict of October 30, 2019, the apex court of seven justices led by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, said that the appellants failed to prove their allegations that Buhari presented certificates that he did not have.The apex court held that the appellants ought to have proved that the certificates were forged or did not exist by calling the Army spokesman to testify and corroborate their claim that Buhari did not possess such certificates.On the discrepancies in Buhari’s name on the certificates he submitted to INEC, the apex court had ruled that, “Since the appellant failed to prove that the documents belong to another person and no one else has come to claim them, I have no doubt that the documents belong to one and the same person.”Affirming the election of Masari in its December 18, 2019 judgment, the apex court held that the allegations that he did not possess the minimum educational qualification to contest the governorship election were not proved.