Another Woman Arrested Over Death Of Sex Partner In Anambra Hotel (See Picture)

Sex Enhancing Drugs Found With Him

A 40-year-old man, whose name was obtained as Paul Okwudili on Monday morning died in a hotel in Onitsha, Anambra State after a sex romp.It was gathered that the lady who went to the hotel with the deceased called on the hotel management when the man’s breathing became abnormal.It was gathered that the incident happened in the early hours of Monday.The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Haruna Mohammed, confirmed the incident to our correspondent.He said, “On the 24/2/2020 at about 00:03 am, the manager of Plus View hotel in Onitsha reported at Central Police Station, Onitsha that one Paul Okwudili ‘m’ aged about 40years of Ogboliolosi off Awka Road Inland town Onitsha allegedly took a lady to the hotel and lodged.“Minutes later, the lady came out shouting for help and the hotel manager, who went to the room and discovered the man was gasping for breath, rushed him to St Charles Boromeo Hospital Onitsha for medical attention where the victim was later confirmed dead by a medical doctor.“Meanwhile, the scene was visited by police detectives attached to CPS Onitsha and photograph of the victim was obtained.“No marks of violence on the deceased body but some drugs were discovered in the hotel room reasonably suspected to be enhancement drugs.“The corpse has been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy.“Also, the lady has been arrested while investigation is ongoing to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.”