Anarchy Looms In Nigeria...Balarabe Musa

Second Republic Governor of Kaduna, Alhaji Balarabe Musa has said that the launch of regional security outfits signalled the beginning of anarchy in the country.He stated this while reacting to the launch of regional security outfit ‘Shege Ka Fasa’ by a Coalition of Northern Groups recently.Recall that Musa had equally criticised the launch of Amotekun, the Western Nigeria Security Network, launched by South-West governors on January 9. He had described the security outfit as illegal and a prelude to the declaration of Oduduwa Republic.He noted that ‘Shege Ka Fasa’ was not different from its South-West counterpart.Speaking to the Sunday Sun, Balarabe Musa declared that the Northern security outfit was “illegal just like Amotekun”.According to him, allowing the proliferation of regional security outfits could lead the nation into another civil war.He said, “I heard it over the radio and somebody also told me that a northern coalition has formed a group on security.“Listen to me; let me tell you. What you have is anarchy. I am telling you the truth. I told the person who called me yesterday the danger.“You the media are trying to make things even worse. People are trying to bring about anarchy. It will not even break up Nigeria; it will bring up only another threat even worse than Biafra.“Look, these boys have simply formed a group to challenge Amotekun. While that of Amotekun is a Leopard they have made their own a Lion and they said: “Shege Ka Fasa,” which means “only a bastard should stop this,” which is a direct northern challenge to Amotekun.“And this is anarchy arising from the incompetence of the government. We have told you the truth; people do not want to listen.“Now, they are beginning to see the truth of what will happen. They are responding to Amotekun. They are challenging Amotekun and they are doing it with anarchy.“Whether we like it or not the solution is to handle this security problem in a civilised way.“Let it be handled through the state assemblies, the governors and the National Assembly. It is not a question of self-help.