Amotekun:Ondo State Govt Approves Draft Bill

Published:

Share This

The Ondo State government has approved the draft bill for the South-West security outfit code-named “Operation Amotekun”.The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Mr Donald Ojogo, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.He explained that the bill was approved during the State Executive Council meeting which held at the Government House, Alagbaka in Akure, the Ondo State capital.Ojogo noted that the bill would be transmitted to the Ondo State House of Assembly for legislative scrutiny after which it would be passed into law.“In an exhaustive session of deliberations, the Council took time to peruse every detail contained in the bill that was presented by the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Kola Olawoye (SAN), and now ready to be transmitted to the State House of Assembly for passage.“The Draft Bill has six Parts and 44 sections. It is also gratifying to disclose that every apprehension or fears expressed have been adequately looked into.“This is even as traditional rulers will now have roles to play in the operations of the security outfit pursuant to its passage into law by the State Assembly,” the statement read.According to the commissioner, the government finds it pertinent to reiterate that the initiative is aimed at complementing the efforts of the nation’s security agencies.He, therefore, encouraged the people of the state to take advantage of the opportunity to join the efforts towards ensuring a peaceful state.