AIT Issues Disclaimer On Coronavirus Fake News

This is to inform the general public that the story on threats to spread Coronavirus purportedly credited to AIT Facebook account is indeed FAKE NEWS.We disown and dissociate our organisation in its entirety from the misleading and fake report.As an organisation, we have reported this rather unfortunate development to Facebook for the necessary and appropriate action.For the avoidance of doubt, you can get up-to-date news and tips on how to protect yourself from Coronavirus only on our official AIT website: www.ait.live and social media handles which are “officialaitlive” on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.Johnson OnimeExecutive Director, Corporate Communications,DAAR Communications Plc