Airport Staff Arrested While Loading Cocaine Into Aircraft At Murtala Mohd Intl Airport

Published:

Share This

An airport worker has been arrested and handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency for drug trafficking at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.The suspect, whose identity has not been made public, was said to have been intercepted by aviation security officials at about 12am on Saturday while attempting to courier the drugs.The suspect, alleged to be a driver in one of the aviation agencies, was said to have concealed the drugs in a carton loaded inside a vehicle before he was caught at the airside of the airport.He was later handed over to the NDLEA, where he was said to have confessed to the crime.According to airport sources, a few other people have been arrested in connection with the incident.An NDLEA source confirmed the incident, but stated that investigations were still ongoing and the findings would be made public upon completion.