With deep sense of sorrow but with total submission to the will of Almighty God, we announce the passing unto eternal glory of Patience Oseni, veteran Actress and member of the Actors Guild of Nigeria.Speaking with the National President of AGN, Ejezie Emeka Rollas, the daughter of the deceased, Augusta Akomolafe, confirmed the death of the veteran actress yesterday, 17th Feb 2020, in Calabar Cross River State.